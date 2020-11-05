Heads To Roll In SEMB As Operation Show Your Certificate Begins



By Okey Alozie

Secondary Education Management Board SEMB, Imo State is now hit with irregularities ranging from tenure elongation to forgery of certificates.

Information revealed that series of Panels set up for fact finding, discovered a lot of fraud in the system and recommended that sledge hammer should fall on some of the directors and senior officers of SEMB that were found guilty.

Our source disclosed that good number of Directors allegedly forged their credentials to elevate their status and positions.

In few days time, as we were told, the Panel report will be fully implemented.

Those indicted for tenure elongation will be forced to refund money to the State Government for over staying in office.

Those that forged their birth certificates and academic records will be persecuted and sacked without delay.

As a result of irregularities and blunders that were discovered in the verification exercise, a new Executive Secretary was appointed on acting capacity and her name is Dr Mrs T Adaugo Nwanebo who now replaced Barr.Mrs Obi Anyakude.

After series of Tests and Screenings, Nwanebo emerged as the best as, we were told.

Government House for now has declared Dr Mrs Nwanebo as the best among equals adding that her behavior and credentials are not questionable at all.

All government appointees as we gathered gave her clean bill. The panel was said to have certified that she is the best for now.

The Commissioner for Education Prof B.T.O Ikeagwuoha when contacted confirmed that Dr Mrs Nwanebo has the capacity to do the job of Executive Secretary adding that the former Executive Secretary was sacked as a result of irregularities.

He insisted that the panel report must be executed whenever it is made public.

The Commissioner declared that the staff audit must continue and this time it will show your birth certificates, first school living certificates (FSLC) and other vital documents.

He raised eyesbrow on some the discoveries made so far and advised staff to turn a new leaf.

“We must expose those who are into malpractices without fear” he said.

He denied collecting bribe from any staff as he was wrongly accused.