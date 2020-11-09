Don’t Die Carrying Gun, IGP Tells Policemen

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu has charged police officers in the state not to die while carrying the gun.

He gave the charge recently at the Imo state police command while addressing officers recently during his visit in the state, to inspect the extent of damage done on police formations.

The charge is not unconnected to the damage caused by hoodlums who took advantage of the EndSARS protest to cause mayhem and chaos, thereby killing and injuring police officers as well as burning down police stations across the federation.

Speaking further, he urged officers to work with the Commissioner of Police, CP Isaac Akinmoyede to dominate the public space and ensure peace and safety in the affected areas.

The IG assured police officers who were victims of EndSARS brutality that, they will be promoted and compensated as well as have salary enhancements and other welfare packages.

He also promised to hasten promotion of police officers who are due for promotion, before the year runs out.