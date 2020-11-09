Party Exco: Confusion As Court Bars APC From Stopping Dan Okafor Exco



There is tension in the Imo State chapter of the APC as the court has stopped attempt to challenge the authenticity of Dan Nwafor led Exco taking over reigns of power.

The Appeal Court sitting in Abuja, the Federal Capital has, today, dismissed an application by the former National Chairman of the Party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, for a leave to appeal an earlier judgment of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, barring the Party or any of its organs from interfering with the legitimate tenure of the State Executive Council in Imo State.

The FCT High Court presided over by Justice Othman Musa had on the 18th of August, 2018 entered a judgment in favour of the Dan Nwafor led State Executive Committee of the Party, in a suit brought by a son of Nigeria’s former Senate President, Evan Enwerem (Jnr). The Court among other things, restrained the All Progressives Congress, its then National Chairman and all other organs of the Party from interfering or tampering with the tenure, duties and powers of the Dan Nwafor led State Executive Committee.

Having severally disobeyed this judicial directive and at the risk of committal to prison for contempt of Court, the former National Chairman of the Party, applied to the Court of Appeals for a leave to appeal against the judgment, having failed to appeal the judgment within the window allowed for such Appeal. However, Justice Ige of the Nigerian Court of Appeal upheld the argument of Counsel to Dan Nwafor opposing the application.

The judgment therefore reaffirms Daniel Nwafor as the authentic State Chairman of the Party in the State and invariably likely other claims invalidates.

This latest development has instituted confusion as party members are in disturbed on who to deal with. It would be recalled that a caretaker committee was set up led by Marcon Nlemigbo to lead the party after Nwafor was sacked.