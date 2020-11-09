Okigwe Zone Senate Election: Imo APC in Dilemma Over Araraume’s Ticket



A new wind of trouble is blowing across Imo State chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC, following the new setting in the party which has seen Senator Ifeanyi Araraume become the candidate for the Okigwe zone Senatorial election.

Recall that after the party primaries to select the candidate in October this year, Frank Ibezim was declared the winner while Araraume and other contestants rushed to court to seek redress on the allegation that the process wasn’t fair.

Last week, a Federal High Court, handed Araraume the Senate ticket on the basis that Ibezim wasn’t qualified as both the Screening Committee and Appeal Screening Committee didn’t handle him.

However, uneasy calm is reigning in the party since the court judgment as the party structure in the state is yet to officially embrace and identify with Araraume.

Trumpeta learnt that the party Exco in the State gave Ibezim the support and had been part of his campaign before the court struck.

Now, the court ordered Araraume to take over, the structure under Marcel Nlemigbo is yet to not only make a comment but embrace the Isiebu, Isiala Mbano born politician.

This newspaper was reliably informed that the State Exco under Nlemigbo is backed by the political camp of the State governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma. The Uzodinma was said not to be disposed to having Araraume get the ticket because of a working alliance with a Federal Minister said to be projecting Ibezim.

With the development, the party appears to be in disarray either to embrace Araraume or encourage Ibezim further the case.