Imo VAPP Bill Not For Abortion Law, Says Onwudiwe .Dismisses Sponsorship For External Forces



Against the backdrop of complaints arising from a section of the public in Imo State that a Law to Eliminate Violence in Private, Domestic and Public Life, Prohibit All Forms of Gender Based Violence, Harmful Traditional Practices, Discrimination Against Persons, and To Provide Maximum Protection and Effective Remedies For Victims and Punishment of Offenders and Other Related Matters, known as VAPP Law, the sponsor, Hon Uju Onwudiwe has stated that the coming law is not designed to promote abortion.

Since the Bill which is before the Imo State House of Assembly came into public knowledge, knocks have hit the proposed law with all brands of accusations greeting it.

Apart from some persons Catholic Church descent which have commenced attacks against it, others not comfortable with the VAPP law have also spoken against it.

However, advocating reasons for the sponsorship of the bill, the member representing Njaba State constituency, Hon Obiefule stated that the Bill is not meant to campaign for abortion or other immoral activities adding that the law is not sponsored by any external agent.

Explaining reasons why it was withdrawn in 2012 when it was first submitted for consideration, Onwudiwe disclosed that offensive sections which caused uproar in the first law have been carefully removed.

“I don’t support and back Abortion. I am a practicing Christian and strong Catholic for that matter who will not back immoral or acts against the law of God.

“I am surprised a section of the society is getting it wrong about the law. It was first submitted in 2012 and after the same sections were removed and amended, it has to be brought now for the good of the people and not for women alone”

According to the female lawmaker, the VAPP had already been passed by the National Assembly and domesticated in many states. “It might interest you to note that in the South East, Imo is yet to domesticate the law while other states had done so. We should look at the law from the angle of the people and not from unwarranted sentiments that revolves around religious bigotry or clannish sentiments.

“The law means well for the people not just the women alone. Those who are against it should go through all the sections to see if there are contents related to same sex marriage, abortion, women becoming traditional rulers or otherwise. All vexatious sections of the past were expunged before it was presented in 2020.

It is purely against all forms of harmful practices against women. Those against this law did so without reading the Bill. It is simply meant to protect the people. It is going to expose several oddities happening in the state. It is not about politics, we are talking about harmful practices against women”

Speaking further, Onwudiwe who is emotional about the Bill getting attention at the House of Assembly states “If we pass the bill, Imolites will be happy. This bill must be heard and Imolites should hear it. Let the people hear it to see what can be added or be removed. The Bill has nothing to do with Bill Gates or any sponsor, and no one is funding it because we need to protect the women against frustration and exploitation” she summed up.