Residents Feared Dead As Cult War Ravages Nekede /Ihiagwu

Suspected students of Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, in Owerri West LGA of Imo State and some residents of the area are feared killed in an ensuing cult war that has broken out between rival groups in the institution.

Reports available to Trumpeta has it that the Nekede community, housing a federal Polytechnic, has turned to war zone following rivalry clash between two popular cult groups in the higher institution.

Trumpeta learnt that ahead resumption of tertiary schools, two dominant cult groups with history of intensive rivalry have opened attacks and counter attacks within the neighborhood thereby sending signals of fear in the minds of residents.

Apart from unconfirmed cases of reported killings, injuries were recorded after the rival cult clashes went bloody.

It was learnt that trouble started when a group, suspected to be members of one confraternity had challenges with a rival group before dangerous weapons were brandished in the fight.

In the process, their cult lineages from the Federal University of Technology FUTO, nearby Ihiagwa became involved leading to escalated warfare in the entire area.

Though, no official confirmation could be obtained from police on what transpired and casualties, as Police Public Relations Officer for Imo Command was unable to pick his calls, but fear of death arising from gun shots heard was obtained, alongside scores of injuries.