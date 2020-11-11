OWERRI MUNICIPAL LAWMAKER, ANUKAM MOVES MOTION FOR UPGRADE OF SPECIALIST HOSPITAL, OWERRI

By Onyekachi Eze

Worried by the dilapidated nature of the Specialist Hospital, Owerri, and other health facilities, the member representing Owerri Municipal in the State Assembly, Hon. Solomon Anukam has called for the upgrade of the Health facility to a more modern internationally based practices.

Hon Solomon Anukam during the yesterday’s plenary session of the 9th House, moved a motion urging the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma to direct the Commissioner for Health to consult wealthy Imo Citizens to partner with the State Government in upgrading the Specialist Hospital, Owerri.

“Whereas the former State General Hospital Owerri was taken over by the Federal Ministry of Health as Federal Medical Centre Owerri, with all its equipment, infrastructure and most quality personnel;

“Noticing that the situation led to the establishment of a new General Hospital at Umuguma, now called Specialist Hospital Owerri, which is still grappling with inadequate infrastructures, personnel and equipment as a standard hospital, let alone as Specialist Hospital;

“Observing that this circumstance has disadvantaged the hospital in the competitive health service delivery as its operations is handicapped by lack of necessary facilities, equipment and personnel to discharge its work and build strong thrust of patients visiting the hospital;

“Noting that there are some Imo citizens wealthy enough in diaspora and at home willing and capable to partner with the State in solving most of these inadequacies in the hospital if they are approached and/or requested”.

Other part of the prayers of the motion read, “Recognizing that Government alone cannot provide everything that is required by its citizens and leveraging on its capacity to generate thrust and confidence is positioned to attract the help of its citizens to rehabilitate, refurbish and renovate essential institutions of the State”.

After the robust debate, the House, led by the Speaker, Chiji Collins resolved to urge the Governor, His Excellency, Dist. Sen. Hope Uzodinma to direct the Commissioner for Health to embark on a search for Imo wealthy citizens in diaspora and at home to partner with the State Government to provide adequate equipment, staff and provide necessary infrastructure for the upgrading the services of the Specialist Hospital, Owerri.

Speaking further, Anukam opined that the Hospital if put everything in place would not only ensure good health services, but will also promote more employment opportunities for qualified health workers.

He gave an instance of his recent visit, where a candle light was used to person a surgery, pointing out that it was an eyesore in a modern age.

Others who contributed to the debate were Honorables; Arthur Egwim, Paul Emeziem, Sam Ogbunikpa, Kanayo Onyemaechi, Johnson Iheonukara Duru, and Dominic Ezerioha.