Okigwe Senate Seat: Situation Dicey For APC, Candidate As Court Decides Case 3 Days



A Federal High Court sitting in Owerri, Imo State yesterday adjourned to October 27,2020 the case brought before it by Senator Ifeanyi Araraume over the All Progressive Congress APC Senatorial Primaries held for the Okigwe Senate bye election.

The case is between Chief Ifeanyi Araraume and Chief Frank Ibezim for Court to determine who is the winner of the primary to represent the party in the election that comes up on October 31, 2020.

The latest development had caused anxiety in the camp of Frank Ibezim and APC that has been campaigning for him as its candidate.

Many APC followers are apprehensive on what could come off from the 27 October adjournment, since that is just three Days before the election proper.

“What will happen if the Court did not decide on the matter that day? Even APC followers will not be confortable voting for Ibezim because of the fear of Court’s final outcome later” An APC Chieftain said.

When the matter was called up yesterday, the Lawyer to Ibezim said that he was not served and asked for time to study the matter, and the judge obliged by adjourning the case to October 27, 2020, three days before the Okigwe Senate Seat bye election.

Araraume had dragged Ibezim to Court, praying that he is the rightful winner of the APC primary, and not Frank Ibezim.