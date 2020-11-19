Somto Hospital Demolition Saga: Okorocha Accuses Uzodinma of Selling Ekeukwu Owerre Market Site



A new twist has emerged in the controversy surrounding the recent decision of the Uzodinma government to demolish the site of Eke Ukwu Owerre Market that was removed and converted to Somto Hospital during the era of Rochas Okorocha.

Trumpeta observed that in line with the promise Governor Uzodinma gave stakeholders of Owerre Nchi Ise, in a meeting which was held last month, that the present site would be demolished to create room for a modern market, bulldozers have moved in to make a mince-meat of what the Rochas Okorocha government left behind as Somto Hospital, commissioned at the twilight of Rescue Mission government.

Speculations are rife that the expansive land had been sold to a private investor to build and operate as a modern market.

This accusation became pronounced when the former governor of the State and Senator Representing Orlu zone in the National Assembly, Senator Rochas Okorocha gave the impression that the incumbent may have given away the location to a private company to invest.

According to a press release signed by Sam Onwuemeodo, Okorocha’s Special Adviser, paragraph 4 of the statement made available to Trumpeta showed that the site has been sold.

“The truth is that, the former Ekeukwu market site has been sold…” it added.

In the statement, Okorocha through his media aide further gave other explanations that not only proved their claims but also challenged the demolition exercise.

This newspaper however recalls that Okorocha during his tenure, against all odds including court contempt pulled down the entire structures in the market and started Somto Hospital in late 2017. The structure put in place was named Somtochukwu in memory of the slain 11 years old boy who was murdered during the forced evacuation of traders from the market.