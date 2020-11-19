My Impeachment, Wish of God Says Ex Speaker, Chiji

Apparently unperturbed by last week’s impeachment in Imo State House of Assembly, that swept him off as the Speaker, Rt Hon Chiji Collins has described what happened as an act of God.

Chiji was removed by 19 lawmakers which was 2/3rd of the House needed by constitution to impeach him.

Several allegations were leveled against him before his colleagues found him unworthy to preside over the affairs of the House. After he was sacked, Hon Paul Emeziem, from Onuimo State Constituency was elected Speaker.

In his reaction, the former Speaker who is representing Isiala Mbano State Constituency simply offered that “it is the wish of God”.

Chiji who was ambushed at the Government House, Owerri by newsmen moments after he was shoved aside and joined his colleagues to present his successor to the governor couldn’t offer words to the media than, it is the wish of God. He was asked if he accepted the impeachment and would go to court to challenge the process? No words came out again. Despite the barrage of questions, his aides quickly shielded him before he left.

When accosted again to react on what played out against him, Chiji wasn’t forthcoming with any explanation. After stating that it was the wish of God, he briskly moved away from the reach of Journalists.

Chiji was elected Speaker in June 2019.Elected to represent Isiala Mbano in 2015 under APC, Chiji later dumped APC for APGA where he ran the race and won a second missionary journey ticket in 2019. After inauguration, Chiji crossed over to PDP, a party he was a member until January 14, 2020, Senator Hope Uzodinma won the Imo Guber case. He was on with the new governor after change of government until recently, impeachment was executed against him.