ICPC Storms IBC, Owerri .To Commence Investigation Of Fraud Cases



Tension has enveloped the Imo Broadcasting Corporation, IBC, corporate headquarters, in Owerri, following the expected visit of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC.

Latest information emanating from the Imo State government owned Radio and TV station has it that the media house will play host to the ICPC whose mission to the premises has not been clearly decoded by management and staff.

Trumpeta can recall that few months ago, a fact finding team set up by the Hope Uzodinma administration dropped a bombshell of a probe report where it was alleged that billions of naira was allegedly embezzled by management of the establishment.

It was learnt that after due verifications, the probe committee indicted some persons which suggest that something was amiss with the manner the affairs of the establishment was run.

Grapevine sources however revealed that a former Director General and some categories of management staff have cases to answer over the alleged monumental fraud discovered by the team.

Already, those involved in the alleged fraud and still part of the IBC management team are reported to be shivering since the probe panel submitted report and coming of ICPC was made public.

Though, the full content of the probe report which had the likes of former Imo Assembly member, Hon Emma Dike and former staff of IBC as members has not been made public, but Trumpeta was told that it revealed massive fraud where a particular caucus generated a syndicated system to drain the financial pipe of the corporation.

Even as it was learnt that ICPC is coming for enlightment and awareness, feelers have it that it is a decoy by the anti graft body to get a full overview of the alleged fraud case.