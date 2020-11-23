How N258m IBC Money Was “Wacked”

Details of how about N258m said to be part of money provided for the upgrade of facilities and acquisition of new set of transmitters for the Imo Broadcasting Corporation, IBC, have emerged.

IBC, Imo State owned radio and television station has been in the news for bad reason in recent times arising from revelations about fraud rocking the outfit.

Trumpeta recalls that few months ago, the present administration set up a probe committee to look into the finances of the corporation. The committee came up with eye popping reports about high level emblezzment ravaging the outfit.

Based on the recommendations, the government sent packing the Director General, Mr Ezekiel Opara. Also those alleged to be involved in the illicit affairs were named.

While the dust raised by the outcome of the probe panel is yet to rest, Trumpeta got exclusive details of how the fund for transmitter and other broadcast equipment were utilized for other purposes not mapped out in the initial plan.

It was learnt that instead of the money going into the account of IBC, the past administration, it was alleged, sent it into the private account of a top management staff, (names withheld).

The said management staff, it was further revealed, didn’t transfer the said money, running into several millions into the IBC account and the broadcast organization didn’t feel the impact of a new transmitter or broadcast items.

According to sources, improper broadcast equipment which were beyond expectations were rather obtained at high cost whereas the necessary tools couldn’t be procured.