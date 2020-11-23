Guests Escape Death As Fire Guts New 7-Storey Hotel Building in Owerri

By Okey Alozie

But for the quick response of operatives of Fire Service in Owerri, a seven-storey building housing a hotel in Owerri would have been destroyed by a fire outbreak on Monday.

A three- star hotel on Umuguma Hospital/Housing Road, new Owerri was caught up in inferno yesterday the fire outbreak was suspected to have been as a result of electrical complications caused fire outbreak.

Trumpeta was unable to decode what went wrong and how the fire came up but sources revealed that it was an electrical the fault which has not been traced as at the time of this report.

When our reporter got wind of the development and moved to the scene, fire fighters had already reached to battle the outbreak.

The Fire Service operatives who came with necessary equipment battle the fire outbreak to a standstill before it was completely put off. A staff of the hotel who claims to be the manager told Trumpeta that there was a smoke that filled the rooms and walkway arising from electrical fault. Due to the panicky situation, worried guest quickly sought for safety and in the process broke window glasses to escape.

No life was lost but Trumpeta noticed that occupants and staff secured injuries.