Fire For Fire As Uzodinma, Okorocha’s Men Set To Clash .Tension Mounts In Imo, Elected Chairmen Intensify Planned Retake of LGAs



Partial apprehension has started taking hold of people of Imo State as Council Chairmen and Councilors elected during the era of Rochas Okoroha plan to resume in office occupied by appointees of Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Recall that after chairmen and councilors sacked by the Emeka Ihedioha administration in 2019, were kept away, Uzodinma who took over on January 14, 2020 further asked them to keep distance from the councils by appointing Interim Management Committee, IMC.

However, a Federal High Court in Owerri in a decision declared null and void the decision to sack the elected chairmen from office.

Having waited for some months without the implementation of the court judgment, the council chairmen and councilors are planning to retake LGAs against the IMC appointed by the governor.

Trumpeta was reliably told that the affected chairmen and councilors had met in Owerri and announced November 30th, 2020 as exact day to resume in office.

It was further gathered that the ousted chairmen alongside their political leaders are perfecting strategies in Abuja which includes getting security forces to back their actions.

This Newspaper was informed that the decision of the sacked chairmen to take over on November 30, 2020 would definitely clash with the unrelenting efforts of the Uzodinma caretaker committee not to let go their positions.

According to Trumpeta findings the IMC team of Uzodinma is also mobilizing to resist any attempt to forcefully take over the LGAs. While the Okorocha camp is trying to use all resources within their reach ensure to retake the councils and resume work, the Okorocha team are ready for the eventual showdown.

It was learnt that mobilization of able bodied men and thugs for the D-day has commenced as both camps intensify the showdown.

The development is said to be raising dust and causing uneasy calm in the councils.

With few days remaining for the Nov 30th date, uncertainly pervades the councils as staff and management of the LGAs are in panicky state of what would happen.