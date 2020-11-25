Okigwe Zone Re-run INEC Boss Storms Imo



By Innocent Osuoha

As politicians in the Okigwe zone put finishing touches towards the election rerun for the Imo North Senatorial Seat, the new INEC Boss, AVM Ahmed Mu’azu (Rtd) is billed to storm the state today (26/11/2020).

AVM Mu’azu who will be accompanied by other top officials of the commission is coming for an election readiness assessment tour.

According to the Imo State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Professor Emeka Ezeonu who disclosed these to newsmen in Owerri, fourteen registered political parties will be involved in the election in the designated seven hundred and ten polling units spread across the six local government areas.

Prof Ezeonu revealed that all the field officers have been trained and retained just as pharmaceutical intervention materials have been procured as measures against covid-19 adding that voters would not be allowed to enter the voting cubicles with their phones to discourage vote buying.

He said there would be two lines at every polling units, an outer line and inner liner. People will be taken in bits from the outer line to the inner line to vote so that people don’t cluster just as social distance would be maintained.