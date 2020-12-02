72 Hours To Election: Court Keeps Araraume, Ibezim, others Waiting .May Release Judgment After Election



By Okey Alozie

The two camps of Imo All Progressive Congress (APC) are now in serious tension following reserved judgment on the matter between Frank Ibezim and Senator Ifeanyi Arararume which is before the Appeal Court.

The Appeal Court sitting in Imo State Owerri division reserved the judgment on an appeal brought before it by Lady Uchenna Onyeiwu and Frank Ibezim challenging the decision of the Federal High Court Owerri.

At the resumed hearing of the case at the Appeal Court division Owerri Tuesday which the matter was called up, the counsel to Mr Bright Nwachukwu who is the applicant brought his appeal which rested on a joinder motion, but the 3-man panel ruled that the appeal was filed against time, adding that it exceeded the 14 days to appeal against any judgment.

When the Chairman threatened to fine the appellant for wasting the time of the proceedings, the counsel quickly withdrew the appeal

In the appeal of lady Uche onyeiwu ubah and Mr Frank Ibezim , the issue for determination was on whether Mr Frank Ibezim was truly disqualified by the party.

The counsel to the plentiff appellant Barr. Emma Nwonye agreed that the National Working Committee NWC of APC was in the position to determine if Mr Frank Ibezim was cleared or not as against the judgment of the trial court that relied on the report of the screening Committee and Appeal Panel.

Counsel to Senator Ifeanyi Arararume, the 3rd respondent, K.C Nwafor raised a preliminary objection on the competence of the appeal, urging the court to demise the appeal for lacking in merit.

He pointed out that the issue raised by the appellants were contaminated saying that the appeal is incompetence.

Also in the same page was the counsel to the 4th respondent Chidimma Uwajumogu.

The two camps from all indications are facing serious hit now as today is expected to be their final campaign.

Governor Hope Uzodimma who is APC Leader, according to our source will be at the Grand finale of the campaign on today.

The Governor is expected to campaign for APC hoping that at the end of the election on Saturday, APC will win and whoever gets favoured from the appeal court will then take the certificate of return.

The final campaign will take place at Okigwe Local Government Headquarters on today Thursday morning and governor must surely be there to create awareness for Imo APC.

Hon Dr Mrs love Ineh, APC Secretary in Imo State has declared that both Arararume and Ibezim are for APC therefore no course for Alarm.