Uzodinma Fair To Ngor Okpala – Ex-Council Boss

A former Supervisory Councillor for Works and Transport in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area, Hon. George Onwukwe said the people of the LGA has a lot to benefit from the administration of Governor Hope Uzodinma saying what the people needed to do is to give the governor their maximum support and watch him develop Imo State and Ngor Okpala LGA in particular. Hon. Onwukwe who was reacting to a newspaper report credited to some APC members in Ngor Okpala who allegedly accused the governor of neglecting the area and lopsided appointments, said apart from making Ngor Okpala LGA an oil producing area, the governor has through the National Boundary Commission between Imo and Rivers State, awarded the contracts for the drilling of boreholes in some communities, Health Care Centre, Police Post to curb the incessant attack of criminals operating between Rivers and Abia States respectively. While commending the governor for appointing credible sons and daughters of Ngor Okpala LGA into strategic positions in his government, Hon. Onwukwe described as unfair the allegation that the governors appointments in Ngor Okpala LGA are skewed towards a particular area stressing that governor Uzodinma made his appointments based on loyalty, ommitment to his ideas, support and contributions for his gubernatorial and judicial successes and being a staunch member of the All Progressives Congress APC. He said: “The governor knows what he is doing. He is rewarding loyalty and commitment to his governorship and judicial successes. Some people think that they can sneak through the back door. Some of us risked our lives in the struggle for the governor’s victory. Some people belong to AA (Action Alliance) and want to benefit from APC. They should wait. There are more appointments coming to Ngor Okpala,” he assured. Analysing the appointments so far made by the governor in Ngor Okpala LGA, Onwukwe said two (2) appointees, Okenze Blyden Amajirionwu, SA on Special Duties and Hon. Chimezie Nwaeke, SSA on Road Rehabilitation are both from Ward 1, with Seven (7) autonomous communities, the biggest Ward in Imo State, While Chief Enyinna Onuegbu, Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Physical Planning and Mrs. Chika Ibekwe, SSA Community Relations, Owerri Zone are from Ward 4 in Mbaishii Court Area. Chief Mayor Obinna Nweke, IMC Chairman Ngor Okpala LGA is from Obokwe Ward 1, while Dr. Ethelbert Okere, DG. Imo Orientation Agency is from Igba Court Area. Onwukwe described as fair enough governor Uzodinma’s appointments when compared to the short-lived administation of Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha where according to him, one (1) Ward alone (Nneorie and Ohekelem) produced four (4) appointments viz-a-viz- Secretary SUBEB, ISOPADEC Commissioner, SA Women Mobilization and SA to the SSG and nobody raised an eyebrow. He used the opportunity to appeal to the governor to give Ngor Okpala LGA more appointments and extend more contracts especially roads to the area. Onwukwe equally appealed to Ngor Okpala people to rally round the present government appointees to bring more democracy dividends to the area saying that nothing can be achieved through mudslinging and character assassination.