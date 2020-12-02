Anujuo Commends Uzodinma On Orlu Owerri, Okigwe Road Gives Credit to Craneburg



A notable stakeholder in Imo State, Fidel Anujuo-OBA-, has commended the 3R government of Gov Hope Uzodinma over his sincerity and commitment to deliver the dividends of democracy on major roads reconstructions and rehabilitations in the State, as he earlier promised, with the recent flag-off of works on the Owerri-Orlu and Owerri-Okigwe roads.

The commendations was contained in a press release signed by the Isiekenesi, Ideato Nation born enterpreneur, business and political strategist, Fidel Anujuo and was made available to Journalists in Owerri recently.

On the issue of the contractor; Craneburg Construction Company, the widely traveled Chairman Board of Administrators Orlu Gong, and Orlu People’s Assembly, OPA said, the choice of Craneburg is in line with the government promise to engage a company of Julius Berger quality and standard and went further to commend the Gov Uzodinma led administration for their foresight in choosing a tested and durability results oriented construction company for the all important jobs. He revealed that most of the landmark infrastructural constructions by the Lagos State government were done by the Craneburg Construction Company, and are currently working on major construction especially in the Lekki-Epe axis of the State.

Like Oliver Twist, Anujuo did not shy away from asking for more; as he passionately made case for the connecting roads from Mgbidi/Akata to Orlu connecting Okigwe through, Ideato in order to explore and transport the rich agricultural produce likewise other industrial products which are in great numbers within that axis, to reach other parts of the State at a near no cost that will boost the economy of the State, to complete and actualize the tripod.. He pleaded that the governor in his wisdom and benevolence should as a matter of urgency put the roads into the second phase of his major roads construction and rehabilitations.

As a realist, Anujuo charged every Imolite irrespective of party affiliations to support and assist both Uzodinma’s government and the construction company in any little way possible, to encourage them to give their best services to the State.