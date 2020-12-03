Election Commissioners Arrive Imo, 14 Political Parties Involved

By Innocent Osuoha

All is now set for the bye-election into the vacant Imo North Senatorial seat which takes place tomorrow (5/12/2020) in the six local government areas of Okigwe Zone.

The local government areas are Ehime Mbano, Ihitte Uboma, Isiala Mbano, Obowo, Okigwe and Onuimo just as fourteen political parties will be contesting.

The contestants include Ndubueze Chiwuba Patrick (A), Emmanuel Ogueri (AA), Nathaniel Chukwudi Uba (AAC), Chigozie Kennedy Onyinye(ADC), Ifeanyi Godwin Ararume (APC), Charles Chibuike Onyeirimba (APGA), Raphael Nnadozie Mbachu (APM), Ernest Ndudi Ezirim(APP).

Others are Okorondu Nwachukwu Sunday (LP), Okeafor Augustine Chukwujieze (NNPP), Charles Okechukwu Amajouyi (NRM), Emmanuel E Okewulonu (PDP), Rita Ada Ibemere Okoroafor (SDP) and Promise Anurika Nwadigos (YPP).

A release from INEC HQ Abuja and signed by National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye Esq, regrets that the Commission has had very difficult experiences managing elections in the Imo North Senatorial District over the years adding that consequent upon this ” the collation of results at the LGA will not take place in the constituency instead after collation at the registration areas, all results shall be moved to the State Headquarters of the Commission in Owerri for local government collation and declaration of results.

He said the decision is consistent with the powers of the Commission to designate collation centres and infirm stakeholders.

Festus Okoye also informed that all covid-19 protocols would be adhered throughout the election.