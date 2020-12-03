2021 Budget: Uzodinma Keeps Imo Lawmakers Waiting

By Onyekachi Eze

As the 2020 fiscal year draws to an end, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State is yet to present the 2021 appropriation budget to the State House of Assembly.

This was even as it remains only twenty-seven days to bid year 2020 farewell.

As provided by the Nigeria’s Constitution, a State budget, as well as the Federal must pass through the Parliament for consideration and approval.

However, while other States are said to have done that compulsory presentation to their Houses of Assembly, that of Imo State is still pending.

Trumpeta Newspaper gathered that before now, the next year budget could have scaled through Legislative processes.

Grapevine sources disclosed that Governor Uzodinma by now should have submitted the 2021 budget to the House of Assembly for perusal and possible approval.

This Newspaper was informed that provisions of the Constitution stipulates that yearly budget should be submitted three months before its approval.

It was believed that in order to enable both the House of Assembly Committee on Budget and Appropriation, the Lawmakers, Local Governments, Ministries, Agencies, Parastatals and relevant Bodies go through it holistically for addition or subtraction, hence the need to have a wide glance on the budget, months before.

One of the Lawmakers who spoke under anonymity added that early submission gives room for thorough input, in ensuring that a realizable budget is passed.

On the contrary, the Lawmaker opined that in the absence of early presentation, and in a situation where it is hurriedly passed, it would encourage a non implementation of the itemized targets in the budget.

“Governor Hope Uzodinma having served as a two term Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria ought to know how it works, and the credits for timely presentation. Already, many States of the Federation have passed their 2021 budget, while that of Imo State is yet to arrive the Assembly complex”, he said.

Another Lawmaker of the APC platform who frowned at the delay told Trumpeta Correspondent that, “2021 budget ought to have been submitted three months ago, to give room for all works needed in it. At least people will be able to look into it and know where to beef up, bring down or area to give assistance to”.

“That will also allow for more input, so as to have a healthy and realizable budget. But if that is not followed, it will create a very big gap. Less than one week to the end of the year, the Members will be hurried to approve what was not properly looked into. I only hope the right is done”.