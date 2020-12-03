Confusion Hits Education Ministry, As Commissioner, Special Adviser Fight Over Distribution of Materials



By Okey Alozie

The wrangling between the heavy weights in the Education Sector in Imo State has now come to the open and alarming rate and only drastic and lasting solution is put in place to stop the war.

The worst happened last week at Hero’s Square located at new Owerri.

When Information came to all schools to appear at Hero’s square for the distribution of school materials like bags, books and school uniform to school children.

The commissioner as we gathered was not aware of this development and Governor told was not happy that the Commissioner for Education Prof B.T.O Ikeagwuoha was sidelined.

Trumpeta learnt that immediately the Governor noticed the development, he raised eyebrow and left Hero’s square.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on student affairs Hon Franklin took charge of the event, when many saw as a breach of protocol.

The Commissioner’s team only came as observers. The exit of the Governor at the event almost led to stamped as there, School children from over 300 public schools in Imo State came to Hero’s square on that day. To witness the flag off of the distribution of Governor’s gift items to support the education sector.

Our reporter also gathered that the students and teachers from various schools left with anger. The most annoying part as we further gathered was that there was no provision for transport, moreover schools were shutdown because of the event which could not follow protocol.

The power tussle between the SA on student Affairs and Commissioner for Education is said to have turned things upside down in the education sector in Imo State.