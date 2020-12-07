We’re Not Cure To HIV/AIDS Disease Albinos .Cry Out Against Victimization



By Onyekachi Eze

The just concluded public hearing on the Violence Against Persons Prohibition, VAPP, bill, held at the Imo State House of Assembly complex, Owerri, has opened cans of revelations, with Albinos lamenting on perceived stigmatization meted against them.

While contributing on the bill, the representative of ‘Albinism Association of Nigeria’, AAN, Imo State chapter, Pastor Victor Ibegbulam, cried out over the high rate of discrimination always meted on its members.

He revealed that people superstitiously see them as cure to one of the deadliest ailments, ‘Human Immune Deficiency Virus’, HIV.

Ibegbulam said that according to some people in the society, once a HIV patient have sexual intercourse with an Albino woman, he get instant cure.

Pastor Ibegbulam added that due to the fictitious belief, majority of their women are sexually harassed and molested by men.

Similarly, he disclosed that Albino women suffer great neglect from men, positing that to them, marrying an Albino lady could be a curse and damnation to their family and Children, thereby making it impossible.

Ibegbulam however applauded the bill, expressing optimism that by the time the bill is passed into law, such sexual and social stigmatization would be laid to rest.

He further added that Albinos did not chose their skin colours, yet people see them as less humans, which should be condemned by all and sundry.