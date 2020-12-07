Election Fallout: Uzodinma Is Working For PDP .Araraume Alleges, Describes Imo Governors As Product of Judiciary



By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

The just concluded Okigwe zone senate bye-election has opened up can of worms in the entire polity as a notable politician in Imo State and chieftain of All Progressive Congress, APC, who also claims to be the party’s candidate for the concluded polls, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume has accused the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma of several misdeed against the party.

In what appears to be the apogee of the cold war between Araraume and Uzodinma, the two-time Senator of Okigwe zone has alleged that the governor who is of APC extraction is working for PDP, his former party.

In a video footage circulating in the social media, Araraume leveled several allegations against Uzodinma. The allegations bother on anti party activities.

According details obtained from the video said to be an interview he granted Ait TV, Araraume was of the view that the governor should be penalized for anti party activities, especially during the conduct of the Okigwe zone bye-election conducted on Dec 5, 2020.

He said “Uzodinma gave Okigwe people mandate to vote for PDP. It is high time we talk about the anti party activities of Imo State government. He came from PDP and he still supports PDP. Look at his appointments, it all go to PDP. The luck APC had in the Okigwe zone election was because of my involvement.

“What the governor did was to ask whatever structure he thinks he had to vote for PDP. The national body should take disciplinary action against this government. He came from PDP and yet has done nothing for APC. The Interim leadership of the APC should put him in order. During the 2019 elections, PDP won House of Assembly, Federal elections in the constituency of the governor, but I won mine. Uzodinma came fourth in the Governorship election. As a product of the judiciary he should not ridicule or be reckless about it.

“With the efforts of Uzodinma and PDP, I still defeated them. The actions of Uzodinma will not help APC in Imo and South East”, Araraume added.

It would be recalled that there is no love lost between Uzodinma and Araraume as both are at daggers drawn over APC structure in Imo. While Araraume has mandate of one of the warring factions battling for the soul of APC in Imo, Uzodinma somehow is opposed to it by backing the candidacy of Araraume’s rival, Frank Ibezim, another claimant to APC Senate victory.