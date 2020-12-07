Battle Shifts To Abuja Over Winner of Okigwe Zone Senate .Party Officials To Decide Ticket Holder



By Okey Alozie

The battle to decide the winner of the Okigwe zone bye-election held last weekend has moved to Abuja, Trumpeta learnt.

Despite the fact that the contest was in Imo North Senatorial District, Trumpeta can authoritatively state that the scheming for who will emerge victorious despite court rulings has shifted to Abuja where the major gladiators are keenly involved in horse trading to get the nod.

Controversy has dogged the exercise after two court judgments stopped INEC from naming the winner despite pronouncing APC as the party.

Trumpeta learnt that APC contenders; Senator Ifeanyi Araraume and Hon Frank Ibezim, including their backers and supporters have emptied in Abuja to ensure INEC and the party name them as winners.

This newspaper recalls that while Araraume was declared APC candidate by the Federal High Court in Owerri and had his name on the ballot as official winner of the primaries, an Appeal Court quashed it before another High Court in Abuja said Frank Ibezim wasn’t qualified.

The drama has continued after the elections as INEC failed to name any of the APC claimers winner despite announcing that the party won the polls beating close rivals, PDP with about 5,000 votes margin.

Apparently scheming to have their names announced as the winners, both Araraume and Ibezim moved into Abuja to seek the support of the powers that be and leadership of the party to be announced winners.

It was learnt that moment election result was announced that APC won without a candidate’s name, the two warring claimants left their areas en route Abuja for the continuation of subtle scheming for the position. It was further gathered that the party office in Abuja, Aso Rock and Judiciary officials have become the centre of attraction for the schemers.