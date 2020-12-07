Owerri Zone Roll Out Drums For Uzodinma ..As Iwuanyanwu Chairs Event



Tunji Adedeji

On Thursday, December 10, 2020, the people of Owerri zone in Imo State will roll out the drums to honour one of the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinna and their illustrious son, Prof Placid Njoku Deputy Governor at an elaborate ceremony for their good deeds in the state.

The central Working Committee Chairman Prince Charles Amadi “Chavon” made this disclosure over the weekend while briefing journalists at Concord Hotel shortly after the meeting of Owerri zonal reception committee for Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Chavon, who announced that the chairman of the auspicious event is a prominent chieftain of the opposition People Democratic Party Chief Dr. Engr. EC Iwuanyanwu “Ahaejiagamba Ndi-igbo”, commended the state Governor, for taking concrete measures to resolve the challenges facing the state.

Speaking further on the readiness of the zone to host the governor, Chavon said the venue for epoch making occasion is Arizona Square and the event would feature artists like Flavour, Timaya and a host of Bongo artists from the zone.

The Ikeduru born politician said who informed that various subcommittees were on ground to gave their situation report and challenges ahead of the D-Day stressed on the need for a massive turn out of people of Owerri zone to welcome our guest and our son Prof. Placid Njoku his deputy.

According to him,” Gov Hope Uzodinna is our Governor. We have received every other past governor’s in the state and his would not be a different. I wish to assure you that Owerri people are ready.

Hon Chima Okoroafor, one of the event organizers while fielding questions from newsmen said the apex leader of APC in Owerri zone Prince Lemmy Akakem vowed to ensure the success of the program.

Okoroafo said subcommittee responsible for this most important task and Chairman Mobilization subcommittee Sir George Eche, promised to work with the IMC Chairmen in the 9 Local Governments of Owerri zone to ensure a massive turn out.