Bede Eke Sponsors Motion Urging Works Ministry, FERMA To Urgently Rehabilitate Owerri-Aba Road

Member representing Aboh Mbaise / Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency, Rt Hon Bede Eke at plenary on Wednesday sponsored a motion for “Need to Rehabilitate Aba – Owerri road in order to Ameliorate the Difficulties being faced by Nigerians”. Eke urged the House Representatives to compel the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing including Federal Road Maintenance Agency, FERMA to Urgently commence work on Owerri/ Aba Highway in order to avert accidents and loss of lives and properties experienced by the road users.

“Worried by the incessant loss of lives and properties to accidents as well as losses in time and goods by commuters and transport companies due to the dilapidated state of the road which criminals are now also taking advantage of to rob and abduct citizens traveling on the route. Urging the Federal Ministry of Works and Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, FERMA as a matter of urgency to begin rehabilitation of the Aba – Owerri road.

He also noted the importance of the Aba – Owerri road as the said road links many states within the southeast and South South regions of Nigeria, adding that if not given urgent attention may portend several complications to the challenges experienced by the road users.

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila shortly after the motion was sustained, directed the Ministry of Works and Housing as well as FERMA to swing into action and ensure the Aba – Owerri road is in good condition. The House committee on legislative compliance was also mandated to ensure compliance of the motion moved by Hon Bede Eke.

Meanwhile, the motion sponsored by Hon Bede Eke has been greeted with commendations particularly by commercial motorists who ply the road by the day. Speaking to our correspondent on Thursday, Mr Chijioke Nwosu, a taxi driver narrated his experience as a regular user of the road.

According to him “Government should swiftly react each time their attention is drawn to dilapidated state of our roads mostly federal roads. Many of us who drive through Owerri/Aba highway appreciates the usefulness of the road as it connects motorists going to Aba, Abia state, Etche, Rivers state and so on”.

He also commended Bede Eke for raising such urgent matter at the floor of the House of Representatives while urging the Federal Road Maintenance Agency, FERMA to make haste in order to ameliorate sufferings of commercial motorists on the road.