Okigwe Bye Elecion: Nwokeke Carpets Uzodinma, Araraume Over Allegations of Collision …Insists PDP Won the Election on its Strength ….Describes Emma Okewulonu as New Face of Okigwe

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Director General of Imo Libration Movement, Chief Emeka Nwokeke (Iroko) has taken a swipe at the Governor of Imo State, Chief Hope Uzodinma and Senator Ifeanyi Araraume over their comments that some APC members worked to favour PDP during the recently held Senatorial bye election for Imo North.

The allegation of collusion was made by both men while accusing each other of engaging in anti party activities against their party, the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Senator Araraume he said fired the first shot, when the former Okigwe Zone Senator lashed Senator Uzodinma for being behind PDP’s fantastic showing at the polls, adding that APC garnered the votes they did because of his political weight in Okigwe Zone.

Similarly, Governor Uzodinma while reacting to the allegation, accused Senator Araraume of frustrating genuine efforts of APC with his alliance with the PDP.

Chief Nwokeke who described the allegations and counter allegations as deceitful, fallacious and unfortunate insisted that both men and their cohorts must have been shocked that their conspiracy to win at all cost even when they campaigned with two candidates, did not yield positive result.

The former Students Leader, who was addressing journalists in Owerri, noted that Araraume’s diatribe was a ruse purported to create the impression that he is the owner of Okigwe Zone or that Okigwe is APC when it is not.

He maintained that Senator Araraume has lost his political relevance in Imo State because of his desperation, noting that it was obvious the governor instructed his appointees to work to deliver APC in the election last Saturday, adding that the result of the poll clearly shows that PDP remains the only grassroots political party in Imo state.

Speaking further, he said PDP won the election clearly and called on Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to declare the PDP candidate, Chief Emma Okewulonu winner and issue him Certificate of Return since APC, legally and morally, had no candidate following judicial pronouncements by two different competent Courts of jurisdiction.

He attributed the success of PDP in the election to the quality, marketability and sagacity of its candidate which according to him, made the job easier for the teeming members and supporters of PDP in the Zone. In his words,”Chief Emma Okewunonu has changed the narrative and I dare say that he represents the new face of Okigwe politics”.