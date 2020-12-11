Iwuanyanwu Cries Out: I’m Under Attack Over Uzodinma

By Onyekachi Eze

A top politician from Imo State and of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has made a strong revelation, over attack he receives from the public for believing in the administration of Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Chief Iwuanyanwu, while addressing the crowd gathered at the Heroes Square, Owerri, yesterday, in a grand reception organized by Owerri Zone for the State Governor, said he has been under severe attack by some Owerri persons.

According to him, supporting the government of Hope Uzodinma had placed him under ridicule in some quarters.

Although he challenged his opposers to reel out their antecedents for people to know who truly deserves to talk, said his input in the State are massive.

Iwuanyanwu opined that at his age, he doesn’t support political parties,, rather believes in good governance.

He attributed the verbal assault he recieves from people as worthless, adding that with all the International, National and State recognitions he bagged so far, he is not deterred by critics.

“I am working for our people, Onwa, we are happy with you. Some people are attacking me, but they are no match with me”.

Without Hope Uzodinma, the future of Imo State wouldn’t have been what it is today”, says Iwuanyanwu.

He added, “Your Excellency, they didn’t vote for you for the first time, but next time, you will see the difference”.