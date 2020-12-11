Uzodinma’s Reception Imo PDP Lawmakers Shun

By Onyekachi Eze

Lawmakers elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Imo State House of Assembly, from Owerri zone, separated themselves from the reception of the State Governor, Hope Uzodinma by Owerri Zone people.

People of Imo East Senatorial District (Owerri Zone), yesterday converged at the Heroes Square, Owerri in what they tagged “Grand Reception of Governor Hope Uzodinma”.

The event didn’t only witness presence of politicians, but also elected members of the State Legislature.

However, while the Lawmakers from Owerri Zone of APC attended the Event their colleagues in the PDP were conspicuously absent.

Reason for their action may not be unconnected to party differences and seemingly discrepancy in their allowances which caused uproar in the House of Assembly.

It would be recalled that PDP Lawmaker had alleged of sharp practices in their allowances, where they claimed the Majority caucus receives higher than them.

On the contrary, some of the PDP Lawmakers who spoke to Trumpeta Correspondent stated that they were not given any invitation to the function.

It was said that when they inquired, the response they received was that they (PDP Members) were believed to be against Hope Uzodinma, hence, deserves not to be present.

Meanwhile, members of the APC from the zone, led by Member from Ikeduru State Constituency, Hon. Uche Ogbuagu have passed a confidence vote on the Governor.

Holding the floor, they disclosed that Hope Uzodinma, within his short stay has recorded tremendous achievement in the State.