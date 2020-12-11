Assassins, Rapists Torment Owerri Residents

By Okey Alozie

A new wave of crime is growing stronger in Owerri the Imo State capital with suspected assassins and rapists having a field day.

Trumpeta has it on good authority that gunmen may have resumed their nefarious activities as two young men were last weekend felled down by bullets of suspected assassins.

Trumpeta learnt that two victims, Ifeanyi Anyanwu and Tochukwu Anyanwu were shot dead near the back gate of Imo State University, Owerri. Security sources report that the victims were killed after their car, a Ford Egde was snatched at gun point.

Meanwhile rapists have started given Imolites sleepless night as it is almost becoming a daily occurrence.

Just on Tuesday 8th of December 2020 an SS2 student of Owerri Girls Secondary School became a victim.

The 15 year old girl Trumpeta gathered left the school premises around 4:30 PM and entered a commercial bus in front of the school gate.

Unfortunately for the young girl whose name was withheld for security reasons, the driver took her to unknown destination and later she saw herself at Amawusa in Owerri municipal council.

Mr Chidi who saw the girl in her distress condition came to her rescue. She returned back home as we gathered and slumped. The mother of the girl who was shocked when she saw her missing daughter cried and after interrogation, she took her to family care hospital at world bank were she was admitted for treatment.

The Doctor confirmed that she was raped. She is still taken treatment at the hospital. The matter has been reported to the school authority as we were told.

Further information revealed that she was gang raped. The hoodlums were said to have damage the girls private part.

In a related development, a pastor at Umuguma, Owerri West was alleged to have raped a minor (4years old). The 4yr old girl as we gathered went back home with pains and the mother who suspected a foul play followed her child to get the true picture of what happened.

The small girl told the mother what transpired and the randy pastor is on the run as the community leaders are now said to looking for him.

We were also told that the pastors wedding was scheduled to come up on Saturday this week.