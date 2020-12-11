Composition of Ward, LGA, State Caretaker Committee Battle For Imo APC Structure Begins .Uzodinma, Araraume, Okorocha, Nwajiuba, Madumere, TOE Ekechi, Ejiogu, Involved

Following the decision of the National Caretaker Committee of the All Progressive Congress, APC, to dissolve all the existing structures of the party’s offices from ward to LGA and State levels, a new wave of struggle to gain control of the party in Imo has commenced.

The Mal Bunu led National Caretaker Committee while extending the life span of their tenure further dissolved all excos in all the strata of the party thereby creating room for appointment into caretaker positions.

Trumpeta learnt that by that action, fresh vacancies now exist in the party as a likely nomination of party Excos from the ward to LGA and State levels will now be exercised by the national leadership.

In view of the battle for who controls the structure in Imo, Trumpeta was reliably informed that the key players of the ruling APC in Imo State have moved into serious action to ensure they must have a say in the selection of who becomes what in the new Caretaker arrangement.

Imo APC has been in turmoil due to the quest of the top shops to control the structures in the party.

It was further gathered that the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma who appears to be playing pivotal role in the new shape of the party is doing the needful to ensure whatever look the party will wear in Imo remains his making.

Similarly, other power brokers, like the immediate past governor and Senator representing Orlu zone, Senator Rochas Okorocha alongside Senator Ifeanyi Araraume are not folding their arms to watch Uzodinma enjoy a free day.

This newspaper was informed that both Okorocha and Araraume are combing the length and breath of the party leadership to ensure their apostles are considered in the choice of the new Exco.

Having experienced bitter challenges from Uzodinma, they are said to be making necessary contacts to have their men take charge in the new dispensation.

Others involved in the battle are former Deputy Governor and SSG of the State, Prince Eze Madumere and Chief Jude Ejiogu respectively. The two are said to be independent minded and working to also be relevant in the scheme of things than be swallowed by the big powers of the party in the State.