Imo CP’s Wife Fetes Widows, Indigent POWA Members

By: Tochi Onyeubi

Wife of the Imo state Commissioner of Police and Chairperson, Police Officers Wife Association, POWA, Mrs Abimbola Akinmoyede recently empowered Thirty-Two widows, indigent women and victims of EndSARS protests.

The event which took place at the officer’s mess, Owerri, saw the distribution of business and entrepreneurial items to indigent.

Speaking during the occasion, Mrs Akinmoyede said she was moved by the neglect suffered by families of Policemen who lost their lives in the line of duty.

She urged them to make good use of the items, as she called on the leadership of the police to kindly improve on the payment of gratuity to police retirees.

Items distributed were Fridges, Freezers, Popcorn machines, Ovens, Grinding machines, Sewing machines as well as cash.

The Commissioner of Police, Imo state command, CP Isaac Akinmoyede advised the women to use the items judiciously for their personal benefit.

Beneficiaries thanked the POWA chairperson and prayed for her.