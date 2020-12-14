Institute of Architects Holds Meeting in Owerri

The Nigerian Institute of Architects, Imo State Chapter has organised their 2020

Biennial General meeting.

With the theme; “Recovering The Full Reigns of Architects In The Built Environment”, the event attracted host of renowned professionals in the field of Architecture within the state.

In his address, the Imo State chapter Chairman, Arc. Dr. Basil Agoha, FNIA, stated that the 2020 edition of the professional body marked the 60th anniversary of Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA). He revealed that they have made tremendous contributions to the national development, adding that a lot needs to be done given the challenging environment under which they operate.

He maintained that they have been faced with great challenges especially since the advent of the novel Covid -19 pandemic which engulfed the entire global community. He stressed that the pandemic led to loss of commission and jobs of members but they do not relent in doing their best for the entire society.

Agoha, maintained that challenges have also exposed the inadequacies of Nigerian institutions, adding that with the emergence of Endsars that led to the loss of lives and property, coupled with weak economic outlook equally posed great challenges to their profession.

The chapter chairman affirmed that all the threatening challenges have provided them with opportunities for the growth and strengthening of the profession. He used the opportunity to appeal to the members of the profession to ensure peace, unity, dialogue and teamwork be their watch word.

He equally used the medium to keep them the abreast of their deliberations at the just concluded Makurdi 2020 National Annual General Meeting of the group and assured them of brighter future with expression of hope that with hard work, belief, trust in the ability of God to direct their activities.

He therefore, encouraged the members to queue along as chapter to look for ways of getting involved both in State and national levels.

Also speaking, the Chairman Imo NIA 2020 BGM planning committee Arc. Dr. Chukwuma Uchegbu Miriam( MNIA) , described the theme as a sub – theme of the business of architecture geared towards understanding the architects place in practical disputes.

She noted that the ultimate aim remains for architects to understand how to get, keep and finish commission with proper client management. She added that the perception of loss is predicted by many factors including the unfriendly economic clime in the country which has resulted in the loss of commissions and jobs stressing out the need to start a new beginning. He called on members to maintain the core values of the noble profession and learn the lessons inherent after the advent of the Covid-19 and also to restrategize to recover lost ground.

She commended the current leadership of Imo NIA Chaired by Dr. Basil Agoha FNIA, for the opportunity and support to serve in the capacity and other members for making the event a reality.

Lending his voice, former House of Assembly aspirant, Arc. Chukwunonso Nnaji, thanked the members and Chairman for being supportive all these years stressing that with the emergence of Arc. Dr. Basil Agoha as Chairman the profession raisen to enviable height, even as he prayed for God guidance for the leadership team to succeed.

Meanwhile, Arc. Nnannaya Oti ( MFNIA) delivered a key note address on the topic: Recovering The Full Reigns of Architects In The Build Environment.

Highlights of the programme was presentation of awards to individuals and companies whose support to the Nigerian Institute of Architects Imo State Chapter could be neglected.

Relection of Basil Agoha and current executive members who were relected unopposed with his team to cheer the affair of Institute, they were sworn-in immediately.