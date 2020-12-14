Battle For Soul Of Imo APC Uzodinma Gains Upper Hand Against Okorocha, Araraume .Produces State, Party Caretaker Exco



The struggle for who would control affairs of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Imo State has seen the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma maintain lead as his preferred man, Prince Marcon Nlemigbo has been inaugurated as Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party in the state.

Recall that the National Caretaker Committee had removed all the Excos from Ward to LGA and State levels thereby fueling fresh hostilities for the battle for who controls Imo APC

Recall also that since the entrance of Uzodinma to APC where he later emerged the governorship candidate and eventual winner, there has been intensive struggle among top notch party leaders in the state for the control of the party.

Evidences judging from events in the party show that while Uzodinma and a group known Coalition are in one side of the fight, the former governor, Rochas Okorocha in alliance with Senator Ifeanyi Araraume are on the other side.

Expectedly, the vacuum created by the sack of the excos resurfaced but from all indications, Uzodinma is leading the pack.

The return of Prince Marcellinus Nlemigbo as Chairman, Caretaker Committee, All Progressive Congress, signifies that the Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma is now in control of the party in the state.

The decision of the Caretaker Committee has further rubbished claims on the Dan Nwafor led group which had given the former governor, Sen. Rochas Okorocha and group chance to claim to be in control.