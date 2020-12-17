Imo House of Assembly Constitutes New Committees, Loyalists Compensated



By Onyekachi Eze

Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem has constituted a fresh twenty-six House Standing Committees.

The Committees, according to the Constitution would ensure effective Oversight functions by the Lawmakers.

At the Plenary session, yesterday, the Speaker read out the Chairmen and Members of each Committee.

This is the second time the list would be reshuffled, after the first made by the former Speaker, Rt. Hon. Chiji Collins, on the inception of the 9th House of Assembly.

The list are as follows;

1. Youth, Sports, Skill Acquisition And Entrepreneurship Development Chairman – Rt. Hon. Chyna Iwuanyanwu, Solomon Anukam, Philip Ejiogu -Members.

2. House Services, Ethics And Information Chairman -Hon. Engr. Iheonukara Johnson.

3. Commerce and Industry – Chairman – Rt. Hon. Ngozi Obiefule.

4. Works Chairman – Hon. Chiagozie Nwaneri.

5. Education, Gender And Vulnerable Groups Chairman – Rt. Hon. Uju Onwudiwe.

6. LGA, Rural Development, Chieftaincy, Autonomous Communities Chairman – Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibeh.

7. Public Utilities – Chairman – Hon. Dominic Ezerioha.

8. House Rules and Business – Chairman – Hon. Uche Ogbuagu.

9. Land and Urban Development – Chairman – Hon. Kanayo.

10. Public Accounts – Chairman – Rt. Hon. Arthur Egwim.

11. Agric, Livestock, Natural Resources – Chairman – Rt. Hon. Chiji Collins.

12. Judiciary -Chairman -Rt. Hon. Obinna Okwara.

13. ISOPADEC – Chairman – Hon. Cyriacus Okoro.

14. Science And Technology – Chairman – Hon. Philip Ejiogu.

Others are;

15. Environment, ENTRACO, Sanitation – Chairman – Hon. Samuel Otuibe.

16. Project And Appropriation – Chairman – Hon. Emeka Nduka.

17. Religion And Pilgrimage – Chairman – Hon. Paschal Okolie.

18. Transport – Chairman – Hon. Ekene Fredoline Nnodumele.

19. Health – Chairman – Hon. Michael Onyemaechi.

20. Public Safety – Chairman – Hon. Anyadike Nwosu.

21. NDDC, SDG, SMEs – Hon. Frank Ugboma.

22. Finance And Foreign Affairs – Chairman – Hon. Solomon Anukam.

23. Culture, Tourism, And Creative Arts – Chairman – Rt. Hon. Okechukwu Onyekamma.

24. Housing – Chairman – Hon. Samuel Ogbunikpa.

25. Civil Service – Chairman – Hon. Toochi Okereke, and,

26. IGR And Pension – Chairman – Hon. Eddy Obinna.