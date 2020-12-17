Okorocha Begins Campaign For Uche Nwosu 2023 Imo Guber

The burning desire of the former governor of Imo State and Senator Representing Orlu Zone, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, to have his son in-law Chief Uche Nwosu govern the state after him is still on.

Going by what he said at the empowerment program of a federal lawmaker in the state during the week, Okorocha has commenced campaign for Nwosu.

The former governor had planned to have his in-law who was his former Chief of Staff as successor in office in 2019.

After much effort to have Nwosu become the APC governorship candidate in the election which Senator Hope Uzodinma picked, Okorocha moved his structure from APC to AA where the in-law finally ran the race and lost.

Despite the objections that greeted Okorocha’s desire, he is back to the Nwosu for governor of Imo State ambition.

Speaking at the event in one of the Federal Constituencies in the state, Okorocha was of the view that Imo has come to realize he never meant to deceive them when he chose Uche Nwosu as his rightful successor.

According to him, based on the prevalent situation in Imo where he claimed is witnessing economic downturn the phone are to be blamed for the inability to see beyond their standpoint as the wrong choice of the leaders has come back to haunt the state.

Okorocha, however noted that Imolites can still make it right by looking towards Uche Nwosu in 2023.

His comments generated reactions from the audience who were at the event.