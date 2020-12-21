Outrage As Imo Lawmakers Approve 2021 Budget Without MDAs Defence •“Budget Passed Nitty Gritty Of Due Process”, Says House Leadership



By Onyekachi Eze

Mixed reactions have trailed the speedy passage of the 2021 budget appropriation for the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Trumpeta reports that the House, yesterday passed the budget bill no 75, thereby awaiting the Governor’s consent.

It is entitled, “A bill for a law to appropriate the sum of (N332,831,773,737bn) Three Hundred and thirty Two Billion, Eight

Hundred and Thirty One Million, Seven Hundred and Seventy Three Thousand, Seven Hundred and Thirty Seven Naira to the service of the Government of Imo State for the year ending on 31st day of December, 2021, and for other related purposes.

This excludes the Consolidated Revenue Fund Charge of (N13,338,198,348bn) Thirteen billion, three Hundred and thirty-Eight million, one Hundred and Ninety Eight thousand, three Hundred and fourty-Eight Naira; Hence a total budget of (N346,169,972,085bn) Three Hundred and Forty-Six Billion, One Hundred and Sixty -Nine Million, Nine hundred and seventy-two thousand, Eighty-Five Naira.

Barely five days after the Imo State Governor presented the budget estimate to the State House of Assembly, it receives the Legislature’s consent.

However, the passage didn’t go down well, as an outrage has trailed the exercise.

The bill didn’t waste time in scaling the second reading yesterday and thereafter committed to committee of the whole House.

At the Committee stage, Members lauded the bill as a well thought out bill which does not require a delay.

Meanwhile, while the Lawmakers held the emergency plenary session yesterday amidst the face of the warning strike by Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, which Assembly Staff was part of, the manner it was hurriedly done was perceived in some quarters as speedy exercise.

Feelers had it that bills like the budget should be given full attention as commissioners, heads of government parastatals and agencies are expected to come and defend their respective budgets before the members would give it approval.

Our correspondent noticed that there was no where the affected heads came to the House for the defence.

Therefore, Leadership of the House, represented by the Chairman, House of Assembly Committee on Information, Hon. Johnson Iheonukara Duru, in an interactive session with Correspondents said there was no ambiguity in the budget.

Duru disclosed that it went to the nitty gritty when it comes to the passage of bill, adding that there were pre budget analysis, with relevant MDAs before the final figures arrived.

He said that different MDAs interfaced with different Committees of the House, where they gave an input as to what they intend to achieve in the upcoming year, 2021.

Duru opined that that meeting culminated to what was presented by the Governor, and finally got the approval of the Legislature.

Speaking further, the Ideato South Lawmaker x-rayed that passage of the bill was never done in secret, stressing that it since it was already on public domain, there wasn’t any need carrying out the Legislative activity in a clandestine manner.

Hon Duru opined that what the House did was part of their duties.

To that end, he disclosed of their willingness in keeping up with the oversight functions in ensuring that the budget is effectively implemented.

Commenting, the Deputy Majority Leader and Member for Ehime Mbano, Hon. Emeka Nduka described the budget as a unique one, in the sense that it covers the basic needs of the people.

Member for Oguta State constituency Hon. Frank Ugboma while contributing on the floor of the House said, “having perused through the budget document, I can say it is okay, because it captured the well being of Imolites”.

Hon. Ugboma added that in the Parliament, political party is not usually the case, but being able to do things rightly.

“Being in opposition doesn’t mean attacking good policies of the Government “, Ugboma said.

Apart from Hon Tochi Okereke (Ngor Okpala) who was obviously absent, other Lawmakers agreed in the affirmation that the bill be passed without further delay.