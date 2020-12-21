How Workers Strike Forced Uzodinma Shut Down Govt Offices In Imo .As Labour Table Out Governor’s Sins



By Orji Sampson

Apparently aware of the embarrassment and huge consequences of the strike action embarked by the Nigeria Labour of Congress NLC, Imo State Chapter, the Shared Prosperity government of Sen Hope Uzodinma quickly ordered the shutdown of public offices over the imminent dangers posed by the second wave of COVID -19 disease outbreak.

Governor Uzodinma in a state address on the need to maintain and strengthen safety measures ordered that all government workers are to stay at home from Monday (yesterday) December 21, 2020 till further notice except for Permanent Secretaries and Political Appointees.

“This means that the state Secretariat, which is a major crowd puller, will remain closed from Monday till further notice”, parts of the address which was also made available to Trumpeta read.

This action by the state government however have continued to generate controversy at different sections and have been viewed by many as a smart move to forestall the embarrassment and further consequences the strike action would have brought to the “shared prosperity” government.

A release by the labour body stated that they shall commence (8) day warning strike action which they noted was necessitated by the followings;

Nonpayment, staggered payment, underpayment of Imo Workers salaries since February 2020, Non Payment, Staggered Payment and Underpayment of Imo Pensioners since February 2020, Demand for the reversal of the payment of salaries to the office of the Accountant General through the pay roll system, Demand for the reversal of payment of pension to the office of the Accountant General under the supervision of the Head of Service among other pertinent issues raised in the release which was signed by NLC state secretary, Ken Onwuemeodo.

The body said the strike decision was taken after the failure of the state government to address the issues raised in the 14 day ultimatum given earlier by NLC Imo state.

The state NLC Secretary who further explained their actions during a radio phone in programme on Monday “The Peoples Assembly” on Hot 99.5 FM said after the strike action which ends on December 31, they will move into serious actions if the government continues to remain adamant to their demands.