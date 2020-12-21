Rt Hon Nwawuba Attracts Food, Non Food Items For Constituents

By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

Following the federal government’s support programme Internally Displaced Persons for IDPs in the country, the member representing Mbaitoli /Ikeduru Federal Constituency (Mbaike), at the Green Chambers Abuja, Rt, Hon. Henry Nwawuba flagged off distribution of Food/non Food Items to persons affected in Mbaike Federal Constituency in Imo State.

Speaking during the flag off at Eze Imo Place in his Orodo pavilion ,the Federal Lawmaker Rt, Hon. Henry Nwawuba said that the flag off was born out of his passion to come to the rescue of his people and also to fulfill his campaign promises to his people.

He noted that for many years, people of Mbaike have suffered enough erosion menace which he observed has resulted to many not having a roof over their heads , hence he decided to write the IDP commission for intervention for the people of Mbaike.

The ranking member further disclosed that he will attract more developments to his people , which according to him (7) Transformers was giving to (7) villages promising to distribute more to the once that have not gotten in the next few weeks in 2021 .

Hon. Nwawuba meanwhile used the opportunity to inform the federal government that Mbaike is the largest federal Constituency in Nigeria and as such should be further carried along without too much pressure.

He noted that he is going to embark on 10 projects, which includes Markets, Schools and other social amenities in the few weeks form 2021.

In his speech, the legal Adviser For Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons Commission, Mr Peter Mbam who represented the Hon Federal Commission Hon, Aliu. Baba ,said that their commission is here to make sure that the items given to Mbaike Federal Constituency are shared according to does it is made for , and that they have come and seen things with their eyes, as he promised to return back to Abuja and give report of what had happened in Mbaike Federal Constituency.

Mr Mbam further disclosed that his Commission is going to do more for the people of Mbaike, by coming back with more materials for the Constituency.

Earlier in his speech, the Traditional Ruler of Orodo in Mbaitol Local government who doubles as the head of Traditional Ruler in Imo State, HRM ,Eze Sam Ohiri , thanked the federal lawmaker Hon .Henry Nwawuba for finding it right to fight for his Constituency Mbaike.

He also thanked the IDP commission for also coming to the aid of the people of Mbaike Federal Constituency in this time of the year which he said is timing, he used the opportunity to encourage the federal lawmaker to always have the interest of his people at heart in other to fulfill his promises to the people that asked him to represent them in Abuja.

High point of the flag was distribution of Food and non Food Items to the Villages through the PG’s for easy distribution of the items.