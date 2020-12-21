IMSU Stinks Again As N9m Scandal Rocks Visitation Panel .Members Accuse Committee Chairman of Partiality In Sharing Money



The ugly stories emanating from the Imo State University, IMSU, have not ceased as the school is again involved in web of controversy surrounding how money was spent by the visitation panel.

Former Governor Emeka Ihedioha had on 13th November 2019 raised a visitation panel under the headship of Prof Chinedu Nebo, a former Minister.

But on completion of their task, controversy bordering on suspected financial scandal is trailing the report that also indicted the management of the institution leading to the Vice Chancellor, Prof Adaobi Obasi being asked to quit December 31st 2020.

The crux of the matter is that some aggrieved members of the committee are raising eyebrows over how about N9, 310, 000 (Nine million, Three Hundred and Ten Thousand Naira) was shared to 7 out of 13 members of the visitation panel.

In a petition to the Governor of Imo State also copied to the Federal Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission, Imo State House of Assembly, one of the members of the visitation panel, Dr Chilaka E Nwaimo on behalf of six members gave several allegations that are raising dust after the committee submitted its report.

Trumpeta learnt from the petition that Prof Nebo, the panel chairman was accused of secretly selecting only six of the 12 members and allegedly proceeded with implementation plan against the panel members agreement to work together.

The petitioner further alleged that Prof Nebo, when confronted, claimed he was personally asked to write out an implementation plan.

According to the petition, while Prof N F Ukaigwe, Dr Chilaka E Nwauno, Mr A.C Duru, Prof B.O Nwosu, Dr Chimezie E Obi Prof F. O Nduka were left out in the dark, others were selected by the Head of the panel.

The names of those selected include Prof C.I Ogbonnaya, Eng Prof Nwankwo, Mr Iwu Basil E, Prof C.C Ekennia, Mr Chuck O.N Chukwuemeka.

“Where is the secretary of the panel in this arrangement and what is the process of disbursement of the funds to IMSU Visitation panel from the beginning” the petitioner questioned.

Continuing he insisted to know if the six members of the panel excluded were not sworn in and entitled to become members of the implementation committee “why will the own payment be N50,000 each while others should be paid N1.5m each” the petitioner also asked.

“We were told that the excluded members returned the money given to them to the current commissioner for finance, Mr Chuck Chukwuemeka who is also a member of the panel and allegedly compelled the accountant general of Imo State to withdraw and launder the money disbursed by the government for the members of IMSU visitation panel through E – Payment to his business account name Global research and business solution Ltd without the signature of the panels secretary Mr ACA Duru on the payment voucher. The petitioner further submitted that due process was not followed.

Other issues that brought problem include the following, why received the money paid to the members of the IMSU visitation panel for implementation plan?

How come all the members were not duly informed coupled with other alleged irregularities that made the petitioner to raise eyesbrow.