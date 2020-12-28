Men Who Shaped Imo Politics In Year 2020

By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

As this year rolls by in few days time, the story of Imo State cannot be told without noticing some names that maintained regular mention in several sectors, especially in the political field.

Events of 2020 will remain a watershed in the politics of the state as it witnessed two persons govern the state within a year.

One of those who can’t be forgotten is Senator Hope Uzodinma. The politician has become one his name is on the lips of several people in the state.

Before now, Uzodinma had made efforts to win the votes of the masses to merit elective position. Fate however played a fast one on him when he emerged two time senator that represented Orlu Zone.

Fate however played a fast one to throw him up when he threw off other contenders to emerge the APC Governorship candidate in 2019 General election.

After the contest, INEC said he came fourth but on January 14, 2020, Supreme Court declared winner to end the tussle. Since that eventful judgment, Uzodinma had remained at the centre point of matters concerning the state.

One other politician who made waves is Senator Ifeanyi Araraume. The maverick politician attracted attention as he saw the opening created by the death of Senator Ben Uwajumogu to come into relevance again. Araraume had left APC to run for the Governorship seat of APGA. After the elections, he went to court but had to return to APC to run for the Okigwe Zone bye- election when the Supreme Court ended the squabbles.

On return, Araraume became the candidate to beat for the APC ticket of Okigwe Zone. Despite odds posed by the other contenders, the Isiebu born politician was made the candidate via the court but was again stopped by the Appeal Court. He is still on with the race which makes his name an issue in Imo Politics.

After struggling to be the Reps member for Okigwe South Fed Constituency in 2019, 2020 further brought out Hon Emeka Nwajiuba, a federal minister in the politics of the state.

Apart from his showings in the Presidential Task committee on Covid 19 battle, events in Imo Politics with regard to the Okigwe Zone bye- election.

In the battle for who picks the ticket, it was not hidden that the Nwajiuba factor was prominent as it was reported that he has been the backbone of one those in the front race for the ticket, Frank Ibezim. Ibezim is Nwajiuba’s associate. It is also a known fact that Uzodinma and Nwajiuba have formed alliance against other forces in the battle for the soul of APC.

Even as Covid 19 and Endsars brouhaha dominated events in 2020, Chiji Collins, the removed speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly is another character of the year that can’t be overlooked. He would have been a cat with nine lives until his colleagues said enough of him before he was impeached.

Chiji had been in the news for wrong reasons during his headship of the house. Complaints trailed his tenure which made him attract mention in all sectors of the media until he crashed.

While discussing the Okigwe Zone bye- election, a name like Frank Ibezim will come up because the battle to fill the vacuum created by Uwajumogu was overwhelming.

Ibezim emerged from nowhere to be the favourite of the state governor, Uzodinma and Nwajiuba allies in Abuja. After getting the ticket, a court stopped him for not being screened for the primaries. He also suffered more harm when another court said he wasn’t qualified based on credentials to run for the position.

Former governor of Imo State Rochas Okorocha, a senator cannot seize to be in the news since he held away eight years ago. As a senator of Orlu Zone, Okorocha hasn’t failed to comment or speak on issues affecting the state especially where there is no love lost between him and his successors.

In his bid to regain control of APC structure, Okorocha has not allowed his political structure to die as many are still showing support to him.

Coming from the opposition is Chief Charles Ugwu, the new chairman of Imo PDP. Ugwu had been a factor in 2007 when he was PDP governorship candidate.

Twelve years after, Ugwu has bounced back as the number one party man in PDP.

Among the list of those to be counted as one of those who shaped Imo politics is Frank Ugboma , member representing Oguta state Constituency .

In the Assembly family, Ugboma can pass as a firebrand lawmaker who has developed the culture of speaking out irrespective of whose ox is gored .On a number of occasions ,his non conformist posture has patched him against the House leadership and state government in most cases. His outspoken position has made him one of those to be remembered in 2020.

On the last note is Paul Emeziem , though ,he came into the scene late after Chiji Collins was removed ,but his ascending of the number three position in Imo power apparatchik has made him as one to reckon with in 2020