PDP Lawmakers Drag Uzodinma, Imo Assembly To NASS

A feast of furry is about to be witnessed in Imo State as aggrieved members of the Imo State House of Assembly have dragged the State Governor and House leadership to the National Assembly over discrepancies in payment of allowance.

Members of PDP also wrote to complain slash in their salaries.

From what Trumpeta obtained, the petition titled ‘Discriminatory and Bigoted Practices in the Imo State House of Assembly, was endorsed by the Minority Leader, Anyadike Nwosu, Deputy Minority Leader, Frank Ugboma, Minority Whip, Solomon Anukam, Deputy Minority Whip, Phillip Ejiogu, former Deputy Speaker, Okechukwu Onyekanma, Paschal Okolie and Tochil Okereke.

“We write to draw your attention to the numerous discriminatory, bigoted and inequitable practices and marginalization of the opposition in Imo State House of Assembly, as orchestrated and enabled by the Senator Hope Uzodimma led executive” part of the letter read

The letter dated November 26, 2020, accused the leadership of the Imo State House of Assembly made up of members of the All Progressive Congress, APC, of “persecuting” them.

It was observed that the petition was addressed to the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila. The presentation of the letter was done through the Senate minority leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe.