Ihedioha: I have Invested In, Benefited From PDP



The immediate past Governor of Imo State and the Leader of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the State, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha has made it clear that he has invested enormously in the progress and development of PDP, much as he has also benefited equally from the party and therefore believes totally in PDP.

The former Governor made this declaration while addressing members, in an Extraordinary New Year meeting of the party, which included members of the State Working Committee SWC, State Executive Committee (SEC), members of the National and State Assemblies, and Leaders from the twenty seven Local Government Areas of Imo State.

At the gathering which took place at Mbutu, Aboh Mbaise LGA, Ihedioha maintained that PDP remains the most organized and cohesive political party in Nigeria, pointing out that even as an opposition party in Imo State, PDP remains strong, and vows to continue being a member of the party.

Ihedioha said that no amount of propaganda can make him abandon PDP, stressing that much as he has invested hugely in PDP, the party has also paid him backed, even as he has remained a PDP card carrying member since its inception, and has not joined any other political party till date.

He challenged Imo PDP members to work together for the progress of the party at all levels, by eschewing rancor, which usually emanates from the spread of falsehood.

Ihedioha particularly asked the Elders in the party to live above board by calling a spade by its name, by cautioning those among them that hunts with the Hare in the night, but sleep with the sheep in day.

Also speaking, the Imo PDP State Chairman, Chief Charles Ugwu who gave account of his stewardship so far in office identified misinformation and falsehood as some of the factors mitigating against Imo PDP’s unity and appealed for peace.

He urged those who took the party to court over one issue or the other to withdraw them for Imo PDP to move forward in unity and face its duties as an opposition party in the State.

Those who also spoke at the meeting include, Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi, Hon Jones Onyereri, Hon ThankGod Ezeani, Chief Eze Duruiheoma (SAN) and the Three Zonal Chairmen of Owerri, Orlu and Okigwe PDP who gave a briefing of the developments in their Areas.