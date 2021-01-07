Eze Imo Chairmanship; Why Okigwe Zone Leaders Are Against Appointment of Eze Okeke … Task Iwu, Nwajiuba, Emezie, other Stakeholders



By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

Following the pronouncement by the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, about the recent dissolution of Eze Imo leadership position in the state, the Okigwe Leaders Assembly, (OLA), has called on the state government to look inwards and select a Traditional Ruler from Okigwe zone for the Eze Imo position.

The non governmental organization made this position known in Owerri, the state capital, on the 31st of December 2020.

Speaking to newsmen at a press briefing through the Secretary of the Organization, Deacon Henry Anthony Anyanwu said, “We wish to make this urgent appeal to you to favourably consider Okigwe Senatorial Zone in your appointment of the new chairman of Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers having dissolved the Eze Samuel Ohiri led council recently”.

He added that it may be recalled that the election and appointment of chairman of Imo Council of Traditional Rulers (Eze Imo) has always been based on zoning and rotation “in the most recent past Orlu zone with Eze Cletus Ilomuanya , Obi of Obinugwu served 9 years from the government of Achike Udenwa and Ikedi Ohakim”.

He further noted that Eze Samuel Ohiri served 9 years under the administration of Rochas Okorocha ,Emeka Ihedioha and Senator Hope Uzodinma.”it’s naturally follows that the next chairman of Imo council of Traditional Rulers should come from Okigwe zone “.

Deacon Anyanwu stated that few days ago, there has been consistent rumours of attempts to appoint a Traditional Ruler from Orlu zone as the New Chairman of Imo council of Traditional Rulers, adding that this information which is believed to be a rumour was given some credence by an Owerri based newspaper “White Paper” of 27th December 2020.

He further disclosed that their investigation has shown that Eze E.C Okeke of Amaifeke Autonomous Community (current chairman of Imo Community policing)is being sponsored by a cabal from Orlu zone to replace Eze Samuel Ohiri as the new Eze Imo

According to Anyanwu ,”this attempt is against equity, good conscience, fairness, and natural justice , therefore Okigwe people are demanding that the next chairman ,Imo council of Traditional Rulers (Eze lmo) be chosen from the zone”.

We hereby called on the prominent sons of Okigwe who are close to governor Uzodinma, like Prof Maurice Iwu ,Rt Hon Paul Emeziem (Speaker IMHA) ,Chief Tony Chukwu ,Hon Emeka Nwajiuba (min of state for education) ,Chief Comas Iwu (SGI) to bring the position to the zone, as he said that if the demand is not meant by the names mentioned above , Okigwe people will hold them responsible.