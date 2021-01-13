Company Develops Anti Kidnapping, Phone App

By Chidinma Amaechi

In a bid to reduce the incidence of kidnapping, phone theft and other vice that has been ravaging the nation in recent times, a Nigerian company, EF Network Limited has developed an application that can make a mobile phone unusable by unauthorized persons and thieves, curb theft or resale of mobile phones as well as check incidence of kidnapping in the country. The application named Efphonetaxi, helps to provide solution to problems including the growing number of stolen phones in the country and across the globe.

The Efphonetaxi helps to lock out anyone who is unauthorized to use the phone, making it unusable and unsellable. In a brief chat with Newsmen , the public relations officer of EF Network Limited, Ameh Ochojila stated that the application was designed to protect phone owners and the information stored in their phones from being compromised in the event of phone theft, he said “the App alerts the phone owners, help retrieve and send the user’s stored contact to his email, it also locks the phone, prevent unauthorized access to stored pictures, videos, messages or contacts of the phone owners, the app also alert the phone owner of any change in sim card, monitors and tracks the phone location, including taking pictures of suspected criminal in possession of the phone and sending the picture to the e-mail address of the owner, the owner can do all these remotely inspite of the phone being lost or stolen, adding that once a phone is locked remotely by the owner buying it will be a mere waste of money.

The Technical Officer of the Company Mr Kelvin Raymond said that the application could also be used to trace kidnappers as it can reveal real time location of mobile phones.

Mr Gideon Egbuchulam, Chairman of the company said that the application was one of the products lined up by the company to meet technical and software needs of Nigerians, he said the company has opened an incubation center in Abuja where it plans to recruit brilliant young Nigerians, Information Technology (IT) Professionals, speaking with Newsmen the chairman of EF network Mr Gideon Egbuchulam, said plans are on high gear to establish an office in Owerri before the end of January, speaking further he said ” given an enabling environment Nigerian Youths will take Nigeria to the next silicon valley in Africa, almost all giant tech companies in the world are interested in the Nigerian market, and that is the reason our company is recruiting over 1000 people to support talented youths, soon there will be a new office at No 41 Wetheral road Owerri” he submitted.

In the Hi tech sector, Efphonetaxi is a brand of EF network, a multinational technology company, and a major Global Player in wireless/virtual technologies, broad band, cyber security, home auto communication gadgets, cloud services and commerce, the company plans to launch new e-commerce by this month, that will revolutionize the new Nigerian Shop and give a facelift to the Info tech sector of the economy.