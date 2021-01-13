Reform Sports WA Lauded over Dan Anyiam’s Green Turf

Reform Sports West African, the construction company handling parts of the rehabilitation work at the Dan Anyiam Stadium Owerri, especially the turf has continued to attract kudos for a job well done.

The latest commendation came during the Match Day 2 of one of the 2020/21 NPFL games between Heartland FC and Nasarawa United and the match Day 4 encounter between Heartland and their Oriental brothers, Enyimba International of Aba at the Dan Anyiam Stadium Owerri, were match officials of both encounters (first & second League matches at the venue after 3 seasons) commended the good job of the construction company for producing a well kept lush green turf which they described as enticing for the game football.

Recall that the administration of Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha awarded the rehabilitation work at Heartland FC ancestral home and was retained by the “Shared Prosperity” government of Sen Hope Uzodinma promising that Heartland FC will play their 2021/21 NPFL season in the arena.

Although some part of the rehabilitation work is still ongoing but Reform Sports West Africa were lauded not just by the match officials but the away team’s Chairman, Barr Danladi as well as Officials of the People’s Elephant who expressed their delight said, its good that the nation still has such green lush turf that can easily host Super Eagles international matches.

Reacting to Trumpeta sports desk on the issue, the project site manager of Reform Sports WA, Mr Ifeanyi said their company is always committed to build the best sports edifice of the clients choice everywhere in Africa.

He sited some of the other projects they have built or are still building to include; Akure Township Stadium in Ondo State, Renovation of Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu, Installation of Artificial Turf at UNN in Nsukka, Renovation of Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan, Maitama Amusement Park in Abuja among many others while they are also currently working at the Sports Stadium Complex in Adeleke University, Ondo State.