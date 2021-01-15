ENDSARS: Army’s Failure To Appear Before Panel Worries Commission



By Okey Alozie

The Endsars panel sitting at old high court Owerri, Imo State is said to be worried over the refusal of the army to appear and give defence on the series of allegations leveled against some officers by aggrieved civilians who claimed that their relatives were killed or brutalized during the Endsars protest last year.

Trumpeta gathered that the Endsars Panel headed by Justice Duruohaigwe has continued to raise eyesbrow on this non appearance of the Army.

The Commission as we were told has written to the army headquarters on this matter, yet the situation has not changed uptill now.

We further gathered that the petitioners are also not happy with non appearance of the army people.

Our reporter who covers the sittings observed that good number of the petitions received so far centered on the alleged killings and brutality that took place at Nworieubi in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State.

Many of the witnesses and petitioners revealed that during the crisis many of their loved ones met their untimely death.

Most of the shocking revelations at the panel made people to shade tears. It would be recalled that during the ENDSARS demonstration many security men and civilians were alleged to have lost their lives.

But now petition have flooded the panel, we gathered that as at last week over 135 petitions so far were received.

The petitioners were demanding for compensation on the alleged ill treatment, killing and brutality by security forces.

Concerned Imolites who have been witnessing what is going on at the Judicial Panel of Inquiry into the alleged brutality have given kudos to the chairman and panel members for living up to the expectation of the masses.

The panel as we were also told will resume on Monday 18th of January 2021.

It is also expected that more petitions will be submitted.