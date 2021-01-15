Lockdown Loom In Imo .As Covid-19 Scare Spreads



By Okey Alozie

Following the increase in death rate in Imo State as a result of the new wave of coronavirus, Imo State Government may embark on total lockdown by next week.

The Government Trumpeta learnt has warned that nobody should be seen without face mask adding that all protocols of Covid-19 must be observed from now to reduce the spread of the virus.

Hon Chief Declan Emelumba, Commissioner incharge of Information, Prof Bernard Ikeagwuoha who is incharge of Education and the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Oguwike Nwachukwu on Thursday in a press briefing at Government House Owerri informed newsmen that the Executive Council noted the recent spread of coronavirus in the State and that government has frowned seriously against the non compliance to Covid-19 protocols in the State.

The information Commissioner therefore warned that henceforth it is criminal to attend any government function, enter any government office or building without wearing the face mask and that non adherence to the simple coronavirus protocols attracts arrest and prosecution.

The Governor’s aide added that non adherence to the stipulated measures will deny such a person to engage in business transaction with government since all these measures are for proactive measure.

The Covid-19 task force in Imo State has also raised eyesbrow on the non compliance to protocols in public places.

The enforcement on this as we gathered will start immediately.

Following this development reopening of schools in Imo will no longer take place on Monday as earlier speculated.

The Commissioner for Education warned that any private or missionary school that go contrary to the government directive will be closed down because the concern of government is the effect of Covid-19 on Imo children which do not differentiate between pupils or students of public schools.

Meanwhile some private schools as we gathered have been listed for punishment for resuming without obeying Government instruction on Covid-19.