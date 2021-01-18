Shell Camp Land Allocation: Top Imo Politicians, Bizmen Risk Jail For Disobeying Court Order



Some prominent citizens of Imo State in Politics and Business have run into trouble for disobeying court order regarding the allocation and acquiring of lands in the now demolished Shell Camp Quarters in Owerri, Imo State.

In a suite at High Court Owerri with number HOW/400/2016, about Fourty Three (43) former occupants of the Estate had dragged the Imo State Governor, Imo State Attorney General, Commissioner for Land.

Imo State Government and LC Okoro to court over the manner they were thrown out of the Estate, joining the new buyers of the said Estate lands in the suit.

In a judgment order by Justice KA Ojiako, the court had ruled that the “Plantiffs were entitled to peaceable and undisturbed possession of the developed properties”

But Government of Governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha went ahead to sack the former occupants from the said property, who were mainly aged Lecturers in Alvan Ikoku College of Education, and reallocated the Land to Bigmen and politicians who are now the new buyers, without recourse to court ruling.

Therefore the court has issued an order of Notice of consequence of disobedience on those now developing new structures on the land, against court ruling.

They include prominent Imo politicians and Bizmen who were allocated the land, after the previous occupants, had ran to court stopping their evacuation from land by the Okorocha administration.

Among those who were allocated the lands were Senators, Business Moguls, past National and State Lawmakers, Senior Military and Police Officers, Ex Commissioners, etc.

