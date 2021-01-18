IPOB Rejects Obiozor As Ohanaeze President .As Chidi Ibe’s Faction Heads To Court



A Group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that it would not work with the newly elected Executive of the Pan Igbo Socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo headed by Ambassador George Obiozor.

In a release quoting the Leader of the Group, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and signed by the Head of its Media Team, Emma Powerful, IPOB described the emergence of Obiozor as a plot spear-headed by some forces outside Igboland, hence saying that the Obiozor Ohanaeze Ndigbo Executive does not represent the interest of Igbos.

“ We the Global family of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to state without any ambiguity, that we cannot work together with newly appointed President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief George Obiozor. This is because he was imposed on the Igbo Socio-Cultural Body” IPOB said.

IPOB went on, “It’s still fresh on our minds what transpired at Jos PDP convention when the Late Dr Alex Ekwueme contested for the candidature of the President of Nigeria under PDP in 1999. Then, the likes of Jim Nwobodo, Orji Uzo Kalu and virtually every other Igbo delegate at that convention voted against him. These Igbo men sabotaged Igbo Presidency then, what has changed since 1999 that will make them come out now to shamefully clamour for the same Igbo presidency they publicly rejected in 1999?

Similarly, when Mr Peter Obi, in 2019 was contesting with Alhaji Abubarka Atiku as his Boss, Gov. Dave Umahi and his co Igbo conspirators did not support or campaign for him despite being in the same political party – PDP. We are surprised that these people shouting President of Igbo extraction today but sabotaged their own people yesterday think others will support them.”